Man City look to rival Man United for signing of Premier League star as stalwart likely to leave

Replacing a veteran player is always tough as it’s usually a case of replacing quality as well as leadership and personality on the pitch.

That could be tough for Man City when it comes to Fernandinho as he continues to prove his worth on the pitch, but a report from the Times has indicated that his future is still unclear.

At this point it looks like City want to keep him, but he’s looking to delay any decision until the end of the season so alternative solutions will need to be found.

That report states that West Ham star Declan Rice is now emerging as a serious candidate to replace him in the summer, but they may have to fight Man United for his signature as they’ve also been linked with a move.

The situation with Rice is an interesting one as there’s no doubt that he can earn more money and challenge for silverware if he moves to either club, but it may depend on if he feels like he has unfinished business at West Ham.

If they qualify for the Champions League then surely he would want to stick around to see that through, while if they fall short it will depend on their ability to convince him that they can challenge again next year.

That’s also a situation that will need to wait until the end of the season to be resolved, but it appears that Rice will be the subject of speculation again this summer.