Jose Mourinho wants transfer of Man Utd star at Roma as Red Devils set €20-25million asking price

New Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to raid his old club Manchester United for the transfer of goalkeeper David de Gea this summer.

Mourinho was only recently sacked by Tottenham but he’s already back in football with Roma as he prepares to take charge of the Serie A giants next season.

It seems the Portuguese tactician already has his sights set on some key transfer targets, with De Gea one of the names on his radar, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Spain international has not been at his best for Man Utd for some time now, and it may be that Dean Henderson is now replacing him as the club’s number one.

If so, one imagines De Gea will surely move on at the end of the season, and Todo Fichajes claim United will allow him to do so if they receive offers in the region of €20-25million.

Roma could do well to snap up an experienced ‘keeper at that price, with De Gea surely still having something to offer at the top level, even if he’s not quite the player he once was.

Mourinho will no doubt hope he can revive De Gea’s career if they are reunited at the Stadio Olimpico.

