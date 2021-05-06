Newcastle United fans are very happy to see surprise links between them and Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso.

The Italian tactician has done a decent job at Napoli and would be an ambitious appointment by the Magpies if they could pull it off.

Newcastle supporters have long been unhappy with current manager Steve Bruce, so it’s not too surprising to see the positive reaction to these rumours.

See below as may NUFC fans make it clear they’d welcome Gattuso, though some of them aren’t exactly confident their club can make it happen…