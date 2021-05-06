Next Real Madrid manager: Club legend and big-name experienced manager likely candidates as Zidane’s exit touted

It’s still possible that Real Madrid find some late season form and manage to win La Liga this season, but the more likely scenario sees them fall short.

That would be a big problem for the club as they’ll have missed out on the title and the Champions League, so that’s often enough for them to sack the manager.

Zinedine Zidane is a special case because he’s a legend for his work as a player and as a coach, but a report from Goal has suggested that some of the players have started to turn on him and there’s a feeling that he won’t be there next season.

That means replacements do need to be considered, and the report states that there are two names that appear to be leading the way just now.

The first one is Raul who is legendary at the club for his exploits as a striker, but he’s starting to earn a name for himself as a coach as he’s in charge of the B team.

It’s pointed out that the club have several exciting youngsters who need a chance to impress and a coach who believes in them, so there’s some hope that he could start a youth revolution at the club.

The problem with that is Real Madrid are notorious for having zero patience, so if they don’t start well then it’s easy to see them pressing the panic button and sacking Raul before throwing money at some more experienced players as soon as they can.

That suggests the proven option may be more likely, and it’s former AC Milan and Juventus coach Max Allegri who’s touted as the other option, while he’s also out of work just now so he should be easily attainable.

This decision will be made more difficult if they do rally and win the title, but it does look like Zidane could be moved on this summer.