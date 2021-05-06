(Photo) – Cristiano Ronaldo sends signed shirt to sick child after star’s thrown armband was auctioned off following Portugal vs Serbia outburst

One Reddit user has shared a classy gesture from Cristiano Ronaldo to Gavrilo Djurdjevic and his family, who have seen money raised for their child’s treatment as a result of the great throwing his armband.

During the March international break, Ronaldo believed he had scored a dramatic last-gasp winner for Portugal against Serbia, but the strike was disallowed and sparked an outburst from the superstar.

Ronaldo waved his arms in sheer anger before throwing his captain’s armband to the floor, the BBC report that duty firefighter Djordje Vukicevic picked this up and put it towards a good cause.

Vukicevic auctioned the all-time great’s armband, in an effort to raise funds for the treatment of Gavrilo, who is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy.

The armband was sold for €64,000 (£54,000) and Ronaldo has now reacted to the news by sending a signed shirt to little Gavrilo.

It’s added that the Juventus forward sent a text along with the signed shirt, which reportedly included ‘living legend’ and ‘for the victory of Gavrilo’.

It’s nice to see that something positive has come out of Ronaldo’s heated reaction to a decision going against himself and the Portuguese national team, football is about helping those in need.