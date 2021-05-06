Menu

Video: Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez quizzed about Super League as he visits London for Chelsea clash

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was quizzed about the failed European Super League project during his time in London yesterday for his club’s Champions League semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

The Spaniard was one of the key figures in trying to set up the controversial breakaway competition, which fell through before it even got started as it proved so unpopular.

Watch below as Perez refuses to answer any questions about it, including whether he’d like to apologise for the way he went about trying to get the Super League off the ground…

