Real Madrid ready to cut losses on £103.5m star

Real Madrid CF
Real Madrid are reportedly set to cut their losses as they prepare to offload attacker Eden Hazard.

Hazard, 30, joined Real Madrid in 2019 following a whopping £103.5m move from Chelsea.

Despite moving to Spain widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most exciting attackers, Hazard’s time in Madrid has failed to live up to expectations.

A series of injuries and fitness issues have hampered the Belgian’s spell under Zinedine Zidane.

Having made just 40 appearances since he arrived, Hazard has managed to score just four goals, in all competitions.

If that wasn’t bad enough – to add insult to injury, Wednesday night saw the 30-year-old’s former club, Chelsea, knock his current team out of this season’s Champions League at the semi-final stage.

After what a truly awful night all around, especially for Hazard, according to Marca, Los Blancos are now preparing to offload the misfiring misfit.

It has been claimed that alongside Hazard, teammates Isco and Marcelo are also set to be up for sale once the summer transfer window opens.

Despite Zidane’s eagerness to offload several first-team stars, it has also been noted that selling them will not be an easy task due to their sky-high salaries.

 

