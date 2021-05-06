Sky Sports have just reported some breaking news on the Sergio Aguero front… Barcelona have reportedly held initial talks with the striker’s representatives over a free transfer this summer.

It’s already been confirmed that the 32-year-old will leave Manchester City and Pep Guardiola at the end of the season, which will mark the end of a clinical decade-long service to the Citizens from Aguero.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has also just weighed in with an update, reporting that Aguero would be prepared to accept a reduced salary to secure a transfer to Barcelona.

The recruitment of Aguero could have a much bigger impact for the Blaugrana as well, as the striker’s addition could influence the future of international teammate and long-time friend Lionel Messi.

Sergio Aguero would be prepared to reduce his salary while playing at Barcelona… and of course with Leo Messi. There’s still no agreement completed or signed – the club will decide about Aguero, Depay and other targets only at the end of the season. ?? #FCB @MatteMoretto https://t.co/UEV4XJmkoH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2021

Romano insists there is no agreement between Aguero and Ronald Koeman’s side yet. Memphis Depay is also amongst their targets, with Barcelona to make their decision at the end of the season.

Aguero is one of the best strikers to ever grace the Premier League, whilst he’s struggled with injury troubles in recent seasons, it’s clear that his world-class instinct in front of goal is still there.

Whilst we’re here on the Aguero front, take a look at this hilarious tweet from an ex-Liverpool ace…