Menu

“The internship is over” and “Trust the process FC” – These Arsenal fans make their thoughts clear on Mikel Arteta after Villarreal defeat

Arsenal FC
Posted by

The drama in football is precisely why we all love it so much, and there could’ve been jubilant scenes at the Emirates tonight if Arsenal had just found that one goal to take them through to the next round.

It’s hard to understate how big a loss this is for them – it means the season has to be seen as a failure, the lack of Champions League football next year will set them back in the transfer market and losing to Unai Emery just makes it so much worse.

Obviously the pressure will build on Mikel Arteta again – the fans are often told to trust the process, but you do have to wonder what they are processing towards just now.

READ MORE: Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang agonisingly denied Arsenal winner by inside of the Villarreal post

They don’t have a lot of money to go out and improve the team, a bottom half finish does look likely, and they are reliant on several veteran players who don’t have a sell-on value.

The big hope has to be placed around the young players who look like the could be brilliant, but do they need a different manager to lead them back up the table next season?

A lot of things will be said in the heat of the moment, but it’s understandable that a lot of Arsenal fans are not happy with Arteta and how the future looks tonight:

More Stories Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.