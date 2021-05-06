“The internship is over” and “Trust the process FC” – These Arsenal fans make their thoughts clear on Mikel Arteta after Villarreal defeat

The drama in football is precisely why we all love it so much, and there could’ve been jubilant scenes at the Emirates tonight if Arsenal had just found that one goal to take them through to the next round.

It’s hard to understate how big a loss this is for them – it means the season has to be seen as a failure, the lack of Champions League football next year will set them back in the transfer market and losing to Unai Emery just makes it so much worse.

Obviously the pressure will build on Mikel Arteta again – the fans are often told to trust the process, but you do have to wonder what they are processing towards just now.

They don’t have a lot of money to go out and improve the team, a bottom half finish does look likely, and they are reliant on several veteran players who don’t have a sell-on value.

The big hope has to be placed around the young players who look like the could be brilliant, but do they need a different manager to lead them back up the table next season?

A lot of things will be said in the heat of the moment, but it’s understandable that a lot of Arsenal fans are not happy with Arteta and how the future looks tonight:

Bye Arteta. The internship is over. Take the Kroenkes & the PR process with you #artetaout #KroenkeOut — Don Draper (@arsenalbarclays) May 6, 2021

Any serious club sacks Arteta in the morning. Not Arsenal though. Trust the process FC. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) May 6, 2021

Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard, brought in Thomas Tuchel and they’re in the Champions League final Yet some Arsenal fans are still backing Arteta and doing Trust the process. Shameless fans — KELEWELE JOINT ? (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) May 5, 2021

I been all for giving Arteta a chance. Thought he improved def alot at first but that has slipped recently & we are terrible to watch, not much goal threat at all. I really can't "see the process" if I'm honest. Let's face it he manages like he played..boring!#AFC — Shawry75 (@Shawry75) May 6, 2021

Arsenal @Arsenal please can you end this backward uninspiring process now? I mean this unprocessed process should have been halted before the end of that #ARSVIL match. Halt that process with Arteta now. The guy shouldn't have been allowed to experiment his skill with Arsenal. — John Law (@EaglePulpil) May 6, 2021

We couldn’t create one decent in 180 minutes of football and you lot talk about trusting the process… Arteta should gettatttt — King (@kingdahyor) May 6, 2021