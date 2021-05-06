Menu

‘Very offensive’ – These Chelsea fans brand one of their own ‘disrespectful’ for celebration gesture towards N’Golo Kante after MOTM display against Real Madrid

Some Chelsea supporters have branded a few of their own fans ‘disrespectful’ after a celebration gesture towards N’Golo Kante that has been deemed ‘very offensive’ after the win against Real Madrid.

Kante was dominant once more in the second-leg, earning back-to-back Man of the Match honours against Los Blancos, as the Blues made it to the final in a 3-1 aggregate win.

As the humble midfielder left Stamford Bridge in his non-flashy Mini Cooper, fans surrounded the ace’s car and what looked to be beautiful scenes unfortunately soon turned sour.

One supporter cracked open a bottle of champagne to mark the occasion – perfectly normal, but then sprayed it at the car of Kante, a muslim, and if it wasn’t bad enough it’s happened during Ramadan.

It’s not clear whether any other supporters also sprayed alcohol at the Frenchman’s car, with it hard to tell from the footage.

Here is how some of the club’s supporters have reacted to the actions of a few others:

Kante was seen waving at the supporters as he drove away but there’s been some serious commentary on social media after an act of celebration that very much goes against the star’s religious beliefs.

Hopefully, this incident and the subsequent reaction will ensure that nothing like this happens again, you never know how offended or disrespected a player could feel if this were to happen to them.

