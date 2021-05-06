‘Very offensive’ – These Chelsea fans brand one of their own ‘disrespectful’ for celebration gesture towards N’Golo Kante after MOTM display against Real Madrid

Some Chelsea supporters have branded a few of their own fans ‘disrespectful’ after a celebration gesture towards N’Golo Kante that has been deemed ‘very offensive’ after the win against Real Madrid.
Kante was dominant once more in the second-leg, earning back-to-back Man of the Match honours against Los Blancos, as the Blues made it to the final in a 3-1 aggregate win.
As the humble midfielder left Stamford Bridge in his non-flashy Mini Cooper, fans surrounded the ace’s car and what looked to be beautiful scenes unfortunately soon turned sour.
One supporter cracked open a bottle of champagne to mark the occasion – perfectly normal, but then sprayed it at the car of Kante, a muslim, and if it wasn’t bad enough it’s happened during Ramadan.
It’s not clear whether any other supporters also sprayed alcohol at the Frenchman’s car, with it hard to tell from the footage.
Kante Leaves Stamford Bridge [@ellarguero] #CFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/ZE68qzdVGb
— CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) May 5, 2021
Here is how some of the club’s supporters have reacted to the actions of a few others:
How disrespectful is that to spray champagne in Kante’s car fully knowing he’s a Muslim and it’s Ramadan. Shame on that chelsea fan Kmt
— BC X CFC (@BCxCFC) May 5, 2021
Yea man, it’s very offensive to Muslim people.
He could’ve been fasting the whole day too
— Hakim (@CFCHakim_) May 5, 2021
Why are your spraying alcohol at him especially in Ramadan?
— Yassin ?? (@CFCYassin) May 5, 2021
Come on seriously? You think Kante doesn’t mind? I mean yeah I don’t want to kill the vibe but just put some thought into it before you do it because it’s Ramadan as well
— Yassin ?? (@CFCYassin) May 5, 2021
I mean even if he’s not muslim, it’s still somewhat inappropriate…
— Dhimas (@Shimadim) May 5, 2021
Who’s that bum washing Sheikh Ngolo Kante’s car with alcohol ?????? https://t.co/v3Kb7M0FVX
— ? (@AcezIsBack) May 5, 2021
No need to spray Champaign at his car though
— BEAN (@CFCBEAN) May 5, 2021
plz don’t spread champagne on him ! you’re hurting our sweet kante by doing this cuz he’s muslim and you guys need to respect that
— nhr 96 (@naz96_hadj) May 5, 2021
Arrrgh! They’re splashing alcohol at Kante. Man just broke his Ramadan fast. Damn it! Behave, people ?
— Purview (@abdul_semi) May 5, 2021
Kante was seen waving at the supporters as he drove away but there’s been some serious commentary on social media after an act of celebration that very much goes against the star’s religious beliefs.
Hopefully, this incident and the subsequent reaction will ensure that nothing like this happens again, you never know how offended or disrespected a player could feel if this were to happen to them.