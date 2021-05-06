Video: Chelsea star Kai Havertz trolled Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos with hilarious time-wasting tactic to pile on Real Madrid misery

In the late stages of the second-leg tie between Chelsea and Real Madrid, Blues maestro N’Golo Kante hacked away at former teammate Eden Hazard, leading to the referee quickly blowing for a foul.

The loose ball rolled away and that’s when Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz came up with something hilarious to annoy Real Madrid superstars Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos.

Havertz bowed down, making it look as though he was about to pick up the ball, but instead poked it further away, shutting down any chances of a quick free-kick from Los Blancos.

Pictures from BT Sport.

Havertz was absolutely full of confidence last night, as highlighted by the audacious lob attempt that led to Timo Werner’s opener and a plethora of other direct play in the final third.