Video: Chelsea’s Champions League joy is shared worldwide as fans in Ghana take to the streets to celebrate

The whole idea of the Super League has caused some friction after the idea of “legacy fans” were mentioned by owners, but genuine fans of any club can be united no matter where they come from.

There were jubilant scenes in London last night as Chelsea convincingly progressed past Real Madrid to reach the final against Man City, and it appears that joy also spread to Ghana as the fans took to the streets to celebrate:

Interestingly some of the comments going around on Twitter suggest the strong love of Chelsea stems back to the days of Michael Essien, and it will be fun to see the scenes if they manage to go all the way.