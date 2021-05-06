Video: Edinson Cavani crushes Roma comeback hopes with a fine finish after a fantastic team move

Sometimes football can look like such a simple game, and Man United made it look simple tonight as they came up with a quick team move and a through ball to play Edinson Cavani in behind.

You had to think that Roma would need to score the first goal tonight if they wanted to have any hope of turning this around, so it’s surely game over now:

Bruno ?? Fred ?? Cavani An emphatic finish from Edinson Cavani! ? That flick from Bruno ? pic.twitter.com/R1PSnvFdGB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 6, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport

Cavani did most of the damage in the first leg with a sublime display, and you can be sure that Roma will be glad to see the back of him after this.