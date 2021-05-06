Video: Edinson Cavani saves Man United as his second goal kills off a heroic comeback effort from Roma

It already looked like this tie was finished in the first leg, and it was completely done and dusted after Edinson Cavani opened the scoring tonight.
Then came a slight wobble and two quick Roma goals, while they were having chance after chance and a third appeared to be inevitable.
If they did manage a third then this game was going to be in the balance, but Cavani has surely just killed it with his second of the night:
Bruno ?? Cavani
That's two on the night for El Matador! ?
The delivery, the movement, the finish ? pic.twitter.com/FvHMW5UxQS
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 6, 2021
Pictures from RMC Sport
It’s a great goal when you look at the movement, the cross and the finish, and it looks like United fans can breathe more easily now.