Menu

Video: Edinson Cavani saves Man United as his second goal kills off a heroic comeback effort from Roma

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It already looked like this tie was finished in the first leg, and it was completely done and dusted after Edinson Cavani opened the scoring tonight.

Then came a slight wobble and two quick Roma goals, while they were having chance after chance and a third appeared to be inevitable.

If they did manage a third then this game was going to be in the balance, but Cavani has surely just killed it with his second of the night:

Pictures from RMC Sport

It’s a great goal when you look at the movement, the cross and the finish, and it looks like United fans can breathe more easily now.

More Stories Edinson Cavani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.