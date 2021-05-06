Video: Emotional Thiago Silva hugs Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea reach UCL final

Thiago Silva probably didn’t think he’d reach another Champions League final when he signed for Chelsea on a short-term deal last summer, but the Londoners booked their place in Istanbul last night.

The 36-year-old looked somewhat emotional as the Blues pushed Real Madrid aside at Stamford Bridge, and can be seen hugging it out with manager Thomas Tuchel after the final whistle.

In the video below, courtesy of BT Sport, Silva heads for the boss at the end of the game and the duo share an embrace for a couple of moments.

It’s hard to tell if the Brazilian broke into tears – but the emotion is there on his face, for all to see.

Take a look at the clip below (and skip to 3.20).