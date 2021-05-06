Video: Even Cesar Azpilicueta enjoyed inspired moment of skill for Chelsea in win against Real Madrid

In the final quarter of Chelsea’s Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid, defender Cesar Azpilicueta produced a moment of magic that really encapsulated how unstoppable the Blues were…

Substitute Christian Pulisic sparked into action on the right-wing, bursting away from Marco Asensio before playing the ball in to Azpilicueta, who was tightly marked by Nacho.

Azpilicueta got the better of his international teammate by controlling the ball with his right foot, before shifting it across when he felt Nacho’s pressure and back-heeling the ball back through to Pulisic.

This isn’t the usual kind of play that we see from the defender, who certainly silenced talk on his deployment at right wing-back last night with this moment of silky play.

Still thinking about this pass from Cesar Azpilicueta ? pic.twitter.com/vHDOJZBRnS — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 6, 2021

Why’ve I not seen anyone mention this bit of skill from Azpi? Since when does he have this in his locker?? pic.twitter.com/lJBJnU6HZM — Hedders (@CFCHedders) May 6, 2021

Pictures from CBS Sports and the Champions League.

Chelsea will now face Manchester City in an all-English final, fans will get a slight preview at that with the sides to clash in the Premier League this weekend.