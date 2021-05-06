Menu

Video: “He’s doing nothing!” – Chelsea star rips into Real Madrid defender after Werner goal

Champions League
Posted by

Antonio Rudiger wasn’t overly complimentary of one of his opposite numbers as Chelsea knocked Real Madrid out of the Champions League.

In the latest instalment of BT Sport’s ‘Listen In‘ series, the German international can be heard saying “let him come, he’s doing nothing” after celebrating with compatriot Timo Werner, who scored the opening goal on the night.

More Stories / Latest News
Rio Ferdinand fires warning to Manchester City about facing Chelsea in the Champions League final
Opinion: Arsenal must learn from Chelsea as they once again show their infuriating ability to get it right with managers
Ferdinand tips Chelsea to finish above Man City & Liverpool next season

It’s unclear who Rudiger is talking about, but our money would be on Eder Militao and not Sergio Ramos, if the Chelsea man is indeed talking about a centre-half.

Take a look at the video below, skip to 0:35, and let us know what you think – via BT Sport.

More Stories Antonio Rudiger Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.