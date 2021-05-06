Video: “He’s doing nothing!” – Chelsea star rips into Real Madrid defender after Werner goal

Antonio Rudiger wasn’t overly complimentary of one of his opposite numbers as Chelsea knocked Real Madrid out of the Champions League.

In the latest instalment of BT Sport’s ‘Listen In‘ series, the German international can be heard saying “let him come, he’s doing nothing” after celebrating with compatriot Timo Werner, who scored the opening goal on the night.

It’s unclear who Rudiger is talking about, but our money would be on Eder Militao and not Sergio Ramos, if the Chelsea man is indeed talking about a centre-half.

