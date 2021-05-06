Video: Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes corrects journalist to show eternal love for former club

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes sent fans of former club Sporting into override after correcting a reporter on the Portuguese powerhouses during yesterday’s pre-match press conference.

Fernandes was asked by the brilliant Simon Stone of the BBC whether there were any ‘differences’ or ‘similarities’ to an incident he experienced at Sporting and what transpired for United on Sunday.

Spades of Red Devils fans took protests against the Glazer ownership, hate intensified by the European Super League drama, to another level when they stormed the pitch at Old Trafford and ultimately had the match against rivals Liverpool postponed.

During Fernandes’ three years at Sporting, the fans once bombarded the under-performing players at the training ground, but Bruno insists that incident was ‘completely different’.

Before Fernandes got into the details, the 26-year-old corrected Stone by insisting his former club are referred to as ‘Sporting Clube de Portugal’ and not the more common ‘Sporting Lisbon’.

“Sporting Clube de Portugal, please, not Sporting Lisbon.” ? Bruno Fernandes corrects a reporter over the name of @Sporting_CP ?? pic.twitter.com/wjmfCL66M7 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 5, 2021

“(Laughs)… It’s not close from that, because what happened in Sporting Lisbon – in Sporting Clube de Portugal – not Sporting Lisbon please, was completely different and was something between the fans and the players.”

“Here, we have no problems with the fans, the fans don’t come closer to us, nothing happens to us. So, the problems the fans have at Sporting was swayed to the players and was really different to what happened to us on Sunday.”

“Honestly, I don’t want to compare because I don’t want to remember that, that for me is the past, it’s gone. From Sporting, I have just good memories.”

“From what passed on Sunday, is over for me. My focus now is playing against Rome and we will see when we play against Liverpool again, the most important is for the team winning games, for us – as the players, all we want is playing football.”

Fernandes also showed class to his former club by reiterating that he’s over that scary moment and that he only holds ‘good memories’ of his time with Sporting.

It’s clear that Fernandes wasn’t nastily correcting Stone on the club’s name, the Portugal international accidentally referred to them by the name of Sporting Lisbon after the BBC man did, but he’d rather they be called Sporting Clube de Portugal by the media.