West Ham need London rivals to fail in Champions League and Europa League

West Ham United will certainly NOT be cheering on their London rivals in European competition between now and the end of the season.

The Hammers are in the hunt for a top four spot after a superb season under David Moyes, but they could still be denied in spectacular fashion.

Chelsea have just reached the Champions League final, and are only narrowly ahead of West Ham in the Premier League table.

The Blues could miss out on the top four but still get into next season’s Champions League by winning the competition.

Even without that, there’s also a threat from Arsenal, who take on Villarreal in the Europa League semi-final second leg this evening.

If the Gunners get through and then win the Europa League final, it could also mean they get a Champions League place ahead of West Ham.

Fans of the east London giants will no doubt be desperate for things to go their way and for their London rivals to fail in Europe in the coming weeks.