‘You are the best’ – Wife of Chelsea star changes tune and now in ‘love’ with Timo Werner after key contribution against Real Madrid

The crucial opener from Timo Werner for Chelsea last night sparked a change in tune on the striker from the wife of teammate Thiago Silva, who publicly blasted the German star last week.

Thiago’s other half, Belle, was angry at the fact that they ended up at another team with a centre-forward that kept ‘missing goals’, in reference to Werner.

That’s all water under the Stamford Bridge for Belle now, as she heaped praise on the ‘very good’ Werner for his rebound to fire the Blues ahead last night.

Belle, who has provided some entertaining moments via social media since the family transferred to West London, also called Werner the ‘best’, her ‘friend’ and signed off with a ‘love you’.

Thiago Silva’s wife reacting to Werner in the first leg vs. her reaction to Werner in the second leg ? (via bellesilva/IG) pic.twitter.com/LbqEvEBoOD — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 6, 2021

Here is what Belle had to say after Werner’s key contribution last night:

“Werner, very good, that’s what I’m talking about. You know (how to) do the goal! Woo! You are the best my friend! Love you.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Chelsea star Kai Havertz trolled Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos with hilarious time-wasting tactic to pile on Real Madrid misery “It’s a shame” – Former Red Devil mentions one negative about in-form star Man United star “Zero respect” – Eden Hazard told to “get off the pitch” and “shut up” as pundit fumes at former Chelsea star’s antics

It’s nice to see that Werner was the man behind a pivotal moment for Chelsea in what’s been a mixed debut season that has led to fierce criticism of the 25-year-old.

The next squad-wide gathering between the Chelsea players and their families may be a bit awkward, but Belle has at least had the decency to sing her praise of Werner as loud as the criticism.