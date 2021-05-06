You’re f*cking me again damn it” – How Lionel Messi announced that he would be leaving Barcelona last summer

There’s been an amazing turnaround at Barcelona this summer in terms of the entire club, but also in terms of their relationship with Lionel Messi as it now looks like he’s going to remain with the club.

Their success on the pitch will have played a major part in that, but the arrival of Joan Laporta as President also can’t be underestimated.

It was clear that his predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu didn’t enjoy a good relationship with most at the club, but a report from CCMA has revealed just how bad things were.

It’s suggested that contract talks were already close to breaking down so it won’t have come as a surprise, but it became clear that Messi wanted out last summer as he sent a message to Bartomeu saying “you’re f**cking me again damn it”

It’s short and to the point while it also shows how strained things were, so it really did look like Messi thought he would be leaving last summer.