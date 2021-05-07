Forest Green Rovers have become the first professional club in England to call on a gambling sponsorship ban in football.

With gambling companies themselves now ensuring that their adverts are peppered with ‘gamble responsibly’ notices, this is a rallying cry from within the game itself to stop what the club believe is an abuse of the game and of supporters.

The issue to this point has been the amount of money that gambling companies have put into football, and Rick Parry, via BBC Sport, still contends that it would cost EFL clubs £40m a season without gambling sponsorship, which could see some go out of business.

However, FGR owner, Dale Vince, remains unhappy with the situation.

“I believe gambling in football is an abuse of football and of fans,” he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“Gambling has overtaken football. If you watch a game on TV you are inundated with adverts. For me, the fun has already stopped.”

More Stories / Latest News Manchester City identify potential Raheem Sterling replacement Photo: Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos in x-rated rallying cry ahead of crunch La Liga weekend It’s taken almost 40 years but Man United star’s incredible Europa League stat offers Red Devils hope of silverware

With so many clubs in each division of the English football pyramid, as well as the EFL, now sponsored by gambling companies, it would be a seismic shift.

Given how many individuals are now being affected by the addiction, however, football as a business has a duty of care towards its supporters.