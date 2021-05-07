Menu

Barnsley and American striker Daryl Dike receives EFL Championship player of the month honors

Barnsley FC
Posted by

American striker Daryl Dike continues to have an impressive season in the EFL Championship with Barnsley FC.

The 20-year-old has made 19 appearances for the English side, where he’s scored nine goals. In April, Dike scored four goals in six fixtures for Barnsley as they won four of the six matches and drew in one.

More Stories / Latest News
Out-of-favour €35m Manchester United star identified as Mourinho’s potential first signing at Roma
Villarreal laughing at Arsenal after savage Twitter trolling mocks North London outfit
Eden Hazard grilled by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and skipper Sergio Ramos after Chelsea debacle

Dike’s performance in April helped secure a playoff berth as they look to secure promotion to the Premier League. As a result, Dike received a nomination for the Player of the Year award for April.

The “Oklahoma Hitman,” as many call Dike, is up against Bournemouth’s Arnaut Danjuma, Birmingham’s Harlee Dean, and Queens Park Rangers Lyndon Dykes for the player of the month award.

Regardless if Dike wins the award or not, in the few months he’s been with Barnsley, the striker has become a household name. This summer, the Championship side will need to decide whether to purchase the player or not as Orlando City SC has slapped a $20-million price tag.

More Stories Daryl Dike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.