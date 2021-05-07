American striker Daryl Dike continues to have an impressive season in the EFL Championship with Barnsley FC.

The 20-year-old has made 19 appearances for the English side, where he’s scored nine goals. In April, Dike scored four goals in six fixtures for Barnsley as they won four of the six matches and drew in one.

Dike’s performance in April helped secure a playoff berth as they look to secure promotion to the Premier League. As a result, Dike received a nomination for the Player of the Year award for April.

The “Oklahoma Hitman,” as many call Dike, is up against Bournemouth’s Arnaut Danjuma, Birmingham’s Harlee Dean, and Queens Park Rangers Lyndon Dykes for the player of the month award.

Regardless if Dike wins the award or not, in the few months he’s been with Barnsley, the striker has become a household name. This summer, the Championship side will need to decide whether to purchase the player or not as Orlando City SC has slapped a $20-million price tag.