With Newcastle United seemingly shopping in the bargain basement during this summer’s transfer window, Championship stars are likely to be the order of the day.

To that end, Wales Online are reporting that the Magpies are preparing to bag highly-rated Cardiff City player, Will Vaulks.

However, any move for the player may not be as straightforward as it seems.

That’s because both Norwich City and Sheffield United have both let it be known that they’re also willing to take the 27-year-old.

His mixture of relative youth and experience makes him a shrewd purchase for any of the interested parties, and at just £7m, there’s no need for Newcastle to break the bank.

Mike Ashley should be happy with what amounts to a paltry outlay, and Steve Bruce can add a member of the playing staff to his roster, and one with a point to prove at the highest level.

Whether Vaulks would be sold on a move to Tyneside is anyone’s guess at this stage.