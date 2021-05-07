Menu

Chelsea confirmed as in the hunt for Liverpool superstar as Tuchel looks to strengthen his attacking options

Champions League finalists, fourth in the Premier League table and unbeaten in all but two matches since Thomas Tuchel took over… things are looking up for Chelsea.

The same can’t be said of Liverpool who, since Virgil van Dijk’s injury against Everton earlier in the season, have completed imploded.

Jurgen Klopp has done his best whilst having to battle the most extraordinary set of circumstances, but what a come down it’s been since the Reds lifted their maiden Premier League trophy this time last year.

Now, the Merseysiders may have to contend with losing one of their best players too.

Speculation has been rife for a while now that Mo Salah is ready to move on to pastures new, and Bild’s Christian Falk has confirmed in a tweet that former club Chelsea have him on their list of potential transfers.

They say you should never go back, but if the Blues were able to win the Champions League this season, that should be enough to tempt the Egyptian King.

2 Comments

  1. Brendan McLoughlin says:
    May 7, 2021 at 3:26 pm

    Pulisic and £60million and it’s a deal

  2. Sham says:
    May 7, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    Mo Salah will taste the life on the bench at Chelsea. Good luck.

