Champions League finalists, fourth in the Premier League table and unbeaten in all but two matches since Thomas Tuchel took over… things are looking up for Chelsea.

The same can’t be said of Liverpool who, since Virgil van Dijk’s injury against Everton earlier in the season, have completed imploded.

Jurgen Klopp has done his best whilst having to battle the most extraordinary set of circumstances, but what a come down it’s been since the Reds lifted their maiden Premier League trophy this time last year.

Now, the Merseysiders may have to contend with losing one of their best players too.

Speculation has been rife for a while now that Mo Salah is ready to move on to pastures new, and Bild’s Christian Falk has confirmed in a tweet that former club Chelsea have him on their list of potential transfers.

More Stories / Latest News Marseille star turns down West Ham’s offer but Hammers won’t be put off by salary demands West Ham in for former idol but they face competition from Crystal Palace Hungary international available for a bargain €13m is on Tottenham’s wanted list

They say you should never go back, but if the Blues were able to win the Champions League this season, that should be enough to tempt the Egyptian King.