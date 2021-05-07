Menu

Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG keen as Juventus put star defender up for sale for €25M

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are all keen on signing Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, according to an exclusive report by TuttoJuve.

Alex Sandro has been one of the best left-backs in the world for some time now, but in wake of Juventus’ season to forget, a major squad overhaul could be set to take place in Turin.

With the old guard standing down and fresh faces coming in, Sandro could be a high-profile casualty, but the Brazilian ought to fear not, because he’s not going to be short on options.

As per TuttoJuve, Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in signing the 30-year-old.

MORE: Juventus star will only ‘immediately leave’ current club for return to Arsenal as Everton make offer

alex sandro

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is reportedly on the market for €25M this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League ‘big six’ set to follow Chelsea’s example and have fan input at board level
Video: Manchester City’s Kayky becomes youngest Fluminense player to score in the Copa Libertadores
Opinion: Fan fury must not be allowed to be the driver – again – to force another Arsenal manager out

Neither Chelsea nor Man United have any dire need for a new left-back, but with TuttoJuve claiming that Sandro is on the market for €25M, it might be a deal too good to turn down.

The Parc des Princes, on paper, looks like Sandro’s most likely destination of the three, but a lot can change very quickly in football. We may well see him in the Premier League come next season.

For more Premier League transfer news, click here.

More Stories Alex Sandro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.