Jose Mourinho has reportedly been linked with making a move for either one of David de Gea or Rui Patricio once he takes the reins at Roma.

Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), however, suggest that the latter of the two Premier League stars would be more likely to be the subject of a potential bid from the Serie A giants.

A reunion between the Manchester United stopper and his former boss would be the more ‘romantic’ of the options touted, however, the Spaniard’s likely wage demands are seen as something of a barrier to a switch.

Considering the Wolves No.1’s expiring contract, which is due to draw to an end in the summer of 2022, it’s an avenue that would certainly appeal from a financial point of view in light of the financial ramifications of COVID-19, which will undoubtedly limit Roma’s business.

Ultimately, it will come down to the player and club, of course, with the Portuguese likely to be tempted by the promise of silverware with a top Italian outfit, particularly in the latter stages of his career at the tender age of 33.