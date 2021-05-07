‘I think that has helped to see Gareth close to his best’ – Mason explains how Bale rediscovered his top form

Gareth Bale’s recent upturn in form is down to the player’s improved happiness whilst on loan at Tottenham, according to interim manager Ryan Mason.

The winger has enjoyed a prolific run in his last two games under the Englishman, scoring four goals to take his total tally in the Premier League this season to nine efforts.

“Gareth (Bale) is a top professional with immense quality and the last two weeks in training he has been excellent,” the 29-year-old was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“I pick the team from training performances and certain individuals who I think will help the team and against Southampton we really felt we needed him with Harry (Kane) missing.

“Someone we could rely on to produce that moment and he’s gone and produced that in the last two Premier League matches.

“He’s happy which is important as a player and I think that has helped to see Gareth close to his best.

“He has proved over the last couple of weeks he’s still got that quality in the final third and I hope it continues.”

The player himself certainly confirmed as much after netting his first hat-trick since 2012 against Championship-bound Sheffield United, stating that playing a run of games has helped him retrieve his best form.

READ MORE: Ryan Mason issues transfer hint over Gareth Bale’s Tottenham future

Though it remains unclear whether the forward’s return to Tottenham will be one that the club hierarchy is keen to make permanent, the side will undoubtedly be aware of Real Madrid’s financial woes and be tempted to secure the Welshman for a cut-price fee.

At the age of 31, it would admittedly be something of a risk for the London outfit to take, with Bale heading towards decline.

However, on the basis of his recent form, it may very well be one worth taking, if the Welsh international could be persuaded to take a more short-term contract.