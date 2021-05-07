Brendan Rodgers has continued to work wonders with his Leicester City side, and with just a few games left of the Premier League season, the Foxes are deservedly in the Champions League spots.

A late-season slump last year saw them slide out of contention for the premier European competition, and Chelsea as well as West Ham aren’t too far away from ensuring the same thing could happen again.

However, that would be tough on a Leicester squad that have been exciting, inventive and a joy to watch for much of this 2020/21 season.

In a sign of how far they’ve come as a club, they’re battling both Juventus and Inter Milan for the signing of Atalanta’s highly-rated star, Robin Gosens, and as of this moment, are the only side to have put in a bid.

However, HITC via Inter News, report that Atalanta have no intention of accepting the Foxes £23m bid and are looking for closer to £35m.

That may rule the Midlanders out, but it does show their ambitions remain intact.