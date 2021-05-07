Manchester United joined by three more clubs in race for winger, with asking price dropping by £28M

Four clubs are interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Sancho, who departed Manchester City in order to play regular first-team football in Dortmund, has been one of the stars of the Bundesliga in recent seasons.

The Englishman has a total of 12 goals in 18 assists in 34 appearances this campaign, which is quite remarkable considering he started the season off the boil.

It’s no surprise to hear that, as per Sky Sports, as many as four clubs are interested in signing the 21-year-old in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Though Sky Sports do not name any of the interested parties, barring the obvious, Manchester United, it is thought that a transfer battle is on the horizon.

It’s also mentioned in the report that Sancho’s valuation has dropped from £108M last summer to £80M, a £28M decrease which will be welcomed by any suitor.

Who the team fortunate enough to land Sancho will be remains to be seen. You imagine that his focus will be on the Euros, with his future determined after the tournament is complete.

