According to Sky Sports News‘ Dharmesh Sheth, Manchester United are yet to open talks with midfielder Paul Pogba over extending his contract.

Pogba has starred for Man United in the second-half of the campaign, but his future at Old Trafford is far from assured. Dharmesh Sheth ran through the key points on Sky Sports News’ ‘Inside Football’ show.

Pogba’s contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022.

Agent Mino Raiola has previously claimed he will leave.

Pogba can sign a pre-contract agreement in seven months.

Man United do not want to face losing him on a free transfer.

It’s a precarious situation, and one which Man United need to tread lightly around, though fear of angering Pogba or Raiola, who could force them into losing him without receiving a penny in exchange.

Raiola is a notoriously difficult man to deal with, so there’d at least be one silver lining if Pogba were to walk out the door, but for purely footballing reasons, the club will be desperate for him to stay.

Dharmesh Sheth, speaking on Sky Sports News, claims that there has yet been no attempt from Man United to initiate the dialogue with Pogba’s camp over extending his contract.

That’s not to say there won’t be at any point, but Man United do not appear to be in any great hurry, which is of course a risk, but perhaps they are merely confident that he will sign when the opportunity arises.

That, or they already know he’s heading out the door.

With the Euros taking place this year, and Pogba looking to win his second consecutive international tournament with France, he will probably be reluctant to make any hasty decisions beforehand.

