Menu

New AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho eyes Wolves striker to replace Edin Džeko

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has landed on his feet after his sacking with a new job in Italy. 

The Portuguese tactician now heads the project at AS Roma, and with the summer transfer window approaching, Mourinho already has one transfer request to help improve his Italian squad.

More Stories / Latest News
UEFA Chief fires ominous warning at three remaining ESL-loyal clubs
UEFA reveal sanctions for nine clubs that left ESL as reintegration begins
Marseille star turns down West Ham’s offer but Hammers won’t be put off by salary demands

Mourinho would like to see an upgrade at striker, which Edin Džeko currently holds. Still, at 35-year-old the new manager wants a younger option in Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raúl Jiménez.

According to Italian football journalist Alfredo Pedullá (via Diario AS), Mourinho has always had an interest in Jiménez. In fact, while at Spurs, Mourinho wanted the English club to pursue the Mexico international if Harry Kane ever left.

Well, now in Italy, Mourinho wants to make sure that he can bring the Wolves striker. The 30-year-old has made 110 appearances for the English club, where he’s scored 47 goals while registering 18 assists.

As for the cost, Transfermarkt places Jiménez’s value at €35-million.

More Stories Raul Jimenez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.