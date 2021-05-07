New AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho eyes Wolves striker to replace Edin Džeko

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has landed on his feet after his sacking with a new job in Italy.

The Portuguese tactician now heads the project at AS Roma, and with the summer transfer window approaching, Mourinho already has one transfer request to help improve his Italian squad.

Mourinho would like to see an upgrade at striker, which Edin Džeko currently holds. Still, at 35-year-old the new manager wants a younger option in Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raúl Jiménez.

According to Italian football journalist Alfredo Pedullá (via Diario AS), Mourinho has always had an interest in Jiménez. In fact, while at Spurs, Mourinho wanted the English club to pursue the Mexico international if Harry Kane ever left.

Well, now in Italy, Mourinho wants to make sure that he can bring the Wolves striker. The 30-year-old has made 110 appearances for the English club, where he’s scored 47 goals while registering 18 assists.

As for the cost, Transfermarkt places Jiménez’s value at €35-million.