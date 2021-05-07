Once the summer transfer window opens for business, we can expect there to be a number of high-profile players moving on to pastures new.

There’s already been huge speculation surrounding Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, not least because of a segment that he filmed with Thierry Henry a few years ago.

During the interview, Kane was explicit in his desire to want to win trophies with the north Londoners, but hinted that he might have to move on if the club hadn’t won any silverware.

Given that Spurs are about as far away from doing just that as it’s possible to be, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Kane finally leave the club.

The Sun report that Manchester United are preparing a £90m bid for the striker, which will doubtless fall well below Daniel Levy’s valuation of his star man.

However, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has no doubt that Kane won’t be wearing the Tottenham shirt again after the final match of this season.

“Well, I was told by somebody high ranking at one of the Premier League clubs that Harry Kane absolutely will leave Tottenham this summer,” he said on the Gameday Football Podcast.

“It’s not even in debate.”

Just when Spurs fans thought things couldn’t get any worse.