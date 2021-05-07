Out-of-favour €35m Manchester United star identified as Mourinho’s potential first signing at Roma

Roma are reportedly interested in bringing out-of-favour Manchester United star Donny van de Beek to Italy.

This comes from Calcio Mercato (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that soon-to-be Roma boss Jose Mourinho could be joined by the Dutchman in the summer, with the Serie A side considering a swap deal with Nicolo Zaniolo thrown into the mix.

The 24-year-old’s future at Old Trafford has been cast under doubt, with minutes largely a rarity under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The midfielder is currently bound by a long-term contract set to keep him in Manchester until 2025, and will certainly encourage the hierarchy at United to extract every penny possible, which may discourage any bids from I Giallorossi.

With the financial climate in Europe’s top leagues, barring the English top-flight to a certain degree, being somewhat tumultuous, it would be difficult to see the former Ajax star, valued at €35m (according to Transfermarkt) leaving for anything more than a discounted rate.

Adding on top the price United paid for his services last summer, not to mention the recent nature of the signing, the club could certainly be forgiven for sticking it out with Van de Beek in the meantime.