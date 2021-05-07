Eden Hazard has been spoken to behind the scenes by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and captain Sergio Ramos to remind the winger of his responsibilities.

That’s according to Don Balon, who report on the fallout from Wednesday night, with Real Madrid being knocked out of the Champions League in the semi-finals and Hazard caught laughing with old friends at the full-time whistle.

Hazard’s actions have been met with a great deal of anger back in Madrid, with the Belgian now facing an uphill task to win over the Los Blancos supporters, who must have already thought that he had been a waste of money.

Don Balon believe that both Perez and Ramos have spoken to Hazard since the incident, reminding him of the significance of the badge he wears on his chest and warning him against making the same mistake again.

There’s little doubt that Hazard will learn from his mistakes, but we all know what the Real Madrid fans are like, and who knows what sort of reception he’ll get when they return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

