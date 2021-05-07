Photo: Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos in x-rated rallying cry ahead of crunch La Liga weekend

Real Madrid were left bitterly disappointed after their Champions League semifinal exit at the hands of an excellent Chelsea side.

The Spanish giants can have no complaints, but there’s no time for them to feel sorry for themselves ahead of an epic weekend of La Liga action.

Barcelona host Atletico Madrid on Saturday before Los Blancos take on Sevilla on Sunday night. The results of those two matches could determine where the destination of the league title may be.

Ramos is certainly not giving up as he sounded an x-rated war cry on Instagram.

‘F****d, yes. But we’re not finished. A history built on victories but #realmadrid has always risen from defeats. The league title is still there for us and we’re up for it. #HalaMadrid.’