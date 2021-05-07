Premier League ‘big six’ set to follow Chelsea’s example and have fan input at board level

Following Chelsea’s announcement that fans would be sitting in on board meetings in the future, their fellow ‘big six’ clubs are reportedly set to follow.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, whose belief is that the European Super League fiasco is set to change how football clubs are run forever.

Fan fury spilled into the streets, and even stadiums, in the fallout to the European Super League proposals, which left the whole football world in uproar.

While the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal supporters are not going to be forgiving their owners any time soon whatever happens, the Daily Mail’s belief is that strides forward are set to be made.

The report claims that the other ‘big six’ clubs will follow Chelsea’s example by allowing representatives of their fanbase sit in on board meetings.

How exactly the representatives will be elected, or how much input they will be allowed to have, remains to be seen, but make no mistake, this is hugely significant.

