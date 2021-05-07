Ryan Mason issues transfer hint over Gareth Bale’s Tottenham future

Tottenham manager Ryan Mason has suggested that talks will likely occur regarding Gareth Bale’s future come the season end.

The Real Madrid loanee has enjoyed a positive turn of form in the second-half of the season, registering 10 of his 11 goal contributions in the Premier League in his last nine appearances in the English top-flight.

“Gareth and his parent club, they’ll be having conversations, once the season’s over,” the interim Spurs boss told Sky Sports in his pre-match presser.

“It wouldn’t be right of us to start thinking of the off-season and thinking of next season now because as a football club we have to focus on our next four matches and tomorrow is a massive match

“I’ve said it all along: the next game is so important. That will be the case until the end of the season.

“Once the season’s done, then I’m sure these conversations will happen but for the time now our focus is on the matches.”

Despite succumbing to a few minor injuries at the start of the campaign, the Welshman’s recent performances will have certainly boosted his chances of securing a permanent move away from Real Madrid where he has lost favour under Zinedine Zidane.

READ MORE: De Gea and Patricio linked with Premier League exit as Serie A giants consider goalkeeper upgrade

The forward’s contract with the La Liga giants is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and with the Spanish outfit feeling the financial ramifications of the global health crisis, an early exit for the 31-year-old would seem the most favourable option for both parties.

Certainly, if Bale can reproduce his current form going into the next campaign, the London side would have to be considered serious contenders for a top four spot, at least, next season.