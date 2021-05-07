Erling Haaland: Five pursuing clubs named by Sky Sports, £150M valuation set by Borussia Dortmund

Sky Sports believe that they know the five clubs who want to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer – and how much they’ll have to pay to get the deal done.

Haaland is a man that, quite frankly, needs no introduction. He’s one of the most spoken about players on the planet at current, and it’s easy to see why.

The Norwegian boasts a quite ridiculous goal-scoring record at a very young age, thus it’s no surprise to see so many top clubs thought to be in pursuit.

As per Sky Sports, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all keen on signing the 20-year-old this coming summer.

MORE: Manchester United joined by three more clubs in race for winger, with asking price dropping by £28M

Unfortunately for all the aforementioned clubs, Sky Sports believe that Borussia Dortmund are prepared to stand firm over the £150M valuation of the striker.

Considering the inflated nature of the modern transfer market, that’s not an unreasonable figure to demand, but it remains to be seen if it’s a realistic one for any club to pay.

The coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse effect on virtually every club’s finances. You have to wonder if £150M transfers will be plausible this summer.

For more Borussia Dortmund news, and the latest on Haaland and Sancho, click here.