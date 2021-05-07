UEFA Chief fires ominous warning at three remaining ESL-loyal clubs

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has warned the three remaining clubs still yet to renounce the European Super League that they will face potentially severe consequences for their actions.

Nine of the sides that had initially committed to the breakaway league have since begun a reintegration process, with UEFA arranging a number of somewhat lenient sanctions.

“These clubs recognised their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football,” the Slovenian said. “The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called ‘Super League’ and UEFA will deal with those clubs subsequently.”

This was further entrenched, and rather more ominously at that, on UEFA’s website, with the organisation stating, “In addition, and moving forward, UEFA has reserved all rights to take whatever action it deems appropriate against those clubs that have so far refused to renounce the so-called ‘Super League’. The matter will promptly be referred to the competent UEFA disciplinary bodies.”

As to “whatever action it deems appropriate” will entail is, as of this moment, unclear.

READ MORE: UEFA reveal sanctions for nine clubs that left ESL as reintegration begins

Though, if the sanctions being handed against the nine offending clubs who have returned to the fold are anything to go by, one might imagine far harsher punishments of a monetary nature for starters, all the way up to a ban from UEFA competitions.

That being said, with the reintegration process of the aforementioned outfits now underway, one might expect the resolve of Florentino Perez and co. to crumble, with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid unlikely to be able to afford heavy financial sanctions.