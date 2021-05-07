After Manchester United supporters stormed the Old Trafford pitch last weekend, Liverpool were forced to endure a hotel wait before being told that the fixture was postponed.

Jurgen Klopp faced the press on Friday, and though his understanding of the protests were that they weren’t peaceful at all times, which he clearly thought was not the way to go about things, the German did show some solidarity.

The German stated his belief in democracy and being able to voice one’s opinion, which is probably the closest United fans will ever get to having a manager of Liverpool fight their corner.