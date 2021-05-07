Having just qualified for the Champions League final, Chelsea have a chance to win the psychological battle as soon as this weekend when both teams meet in the Premier League.

On this occasion the game will be played at the Etihad Stadium, but their European tussle is pencilled in for Istanbul at the end of this month.

Given that two English clubs have made the end of season showpiece, it’s been suggested that playing the final at Wembley or another suitable venue would be more appropriate.

Thomas Tuchel knows that things can change, though he’s happy to play the fixture at home or abroad.