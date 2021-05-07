Although Manchester United lost on the night in their Europa League semi-final second-leg to Roma, the Red Devils progressed to the final on aggregate.

Manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, clearly believed that a final berth was as much to do with David de Gea’s performance as anything else.

The Norwegian told media after the match that his custodian was ‘vital’ and ‘man of the match,’ strongly hinting that the Spaniard will keep his place for the remainder of the season, and potentially killing Dean Henderson’s United career stone dead in the process.