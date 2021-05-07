It was one of the worst Arsenal performances of the 2020/21 season, but Mikel Arteta remained defiant in the wake of the Gunners two-legged Europa League defeat against Villarreal.

On the night, the north Londoners were toothless for the most part, with the 0-0 draw sending the Yellow Submarine through to their first-ever final.

Consistently asked whether he believed his job was on the line by reporters, and how he was going to address things, the Spaniard’s message was simply that his players needed to perform on the pitch.