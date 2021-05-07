Video: Manchester City’s Kayky becomes youngest Fluminense player to score in the Copa Libertadores

Kayky is currently on loan to Fluminense FC after the Brazilian side sold the 17-year-old to Manchester City. However, the teenager will remain with the Tricolor until the start of 2022.

The Brazilian wonderkid played 64 minutes in the Copa Libertadores fixture against Atlético Junior Thursday night. He would become the youngest Fluminense FC player to score in South America’s top competition.

Kayky would score the equalizing goal at the 20th-minute mark as the matchup finished with a 1-1 draw.

“I am happy to be the youngest player to score for Fluminense in this competition. I was looking forward to that goal. I was already looking for other games, and he wasn’t leaving. But thank God today he left,” Kayky said to TNT Sports.