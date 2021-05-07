Menu

Video: ‘Many things can happen’ – Pep disputes the notion that Man City can strike a psychological blow over Chelsea this weekend

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

There are just over three weeks until Chelsea and Manchester City do battle for European football’s greatest team prize, the Champions League title.

Both teams acquitted themselves well in their semi-finals and will fancy their chances of victory in Istanbul.

MORE: Liverpool star’s future in doubt

Far from being overconfident, Pep Guardiola has dismissed the notion that the Premier League fixture between the sides this weekend should not be used as a marker, and will likely have no bearing on the outcome of the European tie.

More Stories Pep Guardiola Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.