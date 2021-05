With just a couple of weeks left of the 2020/21 season, both Manchester United and Liverpool could’ve done without their fixture last weekend being postponed.

It means that the match will now be played inside a period of five games in 15 days for both teams.

Jurgen Klopp has sympathised with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and noted that the fixture pile-up at the end of a season that has been chock-full of injuries for the Reds, isn’t a good way to end the campaign.