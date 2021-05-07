Ahead of the Chelsea v Manchester City Premier League fixture this weekend and the Champions League final in three weeks, Thomas Tuchel has lauded the contributions of two English youngsters.

Phil Foden and Mason Mount have emerged as this generation’s brightest young talents, and Tuchel suggested that both were outstanding examples of what a modern day player should be.

He cited not only their work-ethic and desire, but also their capacity to learn, their behaviour and the fact that both remain humble and don’t feel the pressure.