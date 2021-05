It was a night of celebration in the end for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Manchester United side, despite losing to Roma in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.

The Norwegian was unhappy with his team’s overall performance on the night, but reserved special praise for Edinson Cavani.

The striker was on target in both legs, and Solskjaer made clear that the club want to extend his stay at Old Trafford in his post-match press conference.