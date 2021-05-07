One goal was all they needed to progress to a Europa League final against Manchester United, but Arsenal’s expensively-assembled squad couldn’t even manage that.

The north Londoners played one of their worst 90 minutes of the season, and although the post saved Villarreal, elimination would’ve been harsh on the Yellow Submarine.

Former Gunners manager, Unai Emery, came back to the Emirates Stadium and did a number on his old side.

The Spaniard completely outfoxed his countryman and contemporary, Mikel Arteta, but in truth, Arsenal offered precious little in any event.

A 0-0 draw may have been the final result though you could say that the north Londoners were beaten in every respect.

It was a masterclass from Emery in a tournament that he’s already won on three occasions and been a losing finalist in another.

Consistently mocked for his ‘Good evening’ greeting, Emery would surely have raised a smile at Villarreal’s Twitter admin twisting the knife after the game with a savage trolling of the Premier League side.